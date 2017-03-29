WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that he was looking forward to meeting him in Washington later in the year, the White House said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement said that the president spoke to the PM Modi on Monday and congratulated him on BJP's victory in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"President Trump expressed support for the Prime Minister's economic reform agenda and emphasized his great respect for the people of India," it said.

"President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year." This was the third publicly known phone conversation between Modi and Trump after the billionaire businessman's victory in US ?presidential elections last November. The first conversation took place on the morning after Trump’s upset win over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The second took place after President Trump’s inauguration.

Man with suspicious package outside White House held

The US Secret Service has placed the White House on lockdown after they found a suspicious package at the complex, reports say.

The Secret Service arrested a male suspect carrying the package and making "suspicious comments" near the White House on Tuesday.

The man was separated from the package and detained in a police vehicle, an unnamed official was cited as saying in the report. Roads around the White House were closed off and staff and media people were barred from entering the building.

".@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect," the agency tweeted.The Secret Service said that it had established a "security perimeter" and was moving reporters and the public to a safe distance.

The lockdown comes after a series of security breaches. This is the second time alarms have been raised at the White House this month.

On March 10, an intruder reportedly spent more than 15 minutes on the White House grounds before eventually being captured.

It was not the first time that a person entered the White House grounds. In one instance in September 2014, an Army veteran carrying a knife, climbed the fence and made it through the north portico doors, while the first family was not at the White House.