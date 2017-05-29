According to Indian Express, a 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death after he stopped two people from urinating in public in India's northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Saturday. According to police, the victim, Ravindra Kumar, objected to the men urinating outside Gate number 4 of the GTB Nagar Metro station and asked them to use the Sulabh Shauchalaya — barely five metres away. Police said the men took offence and threatened to teach him a lesson. Seven hours later, they returned to the spot along with 20 other men and assaulted the driver.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said no arrests have been made so far and that investigation is underway. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused are Delhi University students, but we are yet to determine which college they study in. Prima facie, the driver died of internal injuries,” he said. Ramdas, an e-rickshaw driver and Kumar’s friend, said the two men — who appeared to be drunk — came to station around 1.30 pm. “They were urinating next to an elevated platform where we usually eat, so Kumar asked them to use the public toilet nearby. They refused and an argument ensued. The men threatened Kumar and left,” he said.

However, around 8.30 pm, 20 people gathered near the station looking for someone wearing a “green t-shirt” — which Kumar was wearing. Anish, another driver, said, “The incident took place within 10 minutes. Most of us were busy ferrying passengers. When I came back to the station after a trip, I found Kumar lying on the ground surrounded by the men. They were hitting him with bricks wrapped in towels. Another driver, Manoj, rushed to call Kumar’s brother, Vijender, but the mob fled by then.”

Vijender said he rushed his brother to a hospital. However, they returned midway after Kumar objected to it. “He was in pain but said he did not want to go to the hospital. We came back home and our mother started massaging him. A few minutes later, he drank mango juice and vomited. He complained of uneasiness and collapsed,” he said.

The family then rushed him to Hindu Rao Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.CCTV footage available with The Indian Express showed the two men going to a liquor shop nearby and drinking outside. When some persons objected, they decided to sit on the elevated platform near the e-rickshaw stand. An employee at the liquor store said he had handed over the footage to police. “The two men were already drunk when they came to the shop to buy alcohol. They were drinking outside but left after I objected,” he said.