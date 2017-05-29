North Korea test fired a short-range ballistic missile here today that landed in the sea off its east coast.

In latest statement South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, "the unidentified ballistic missile, was fired from the coastal city of Wonsan."

The statement said South Korean and US experts are analysing the event for further detail.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has condemned North Korea's latest missile launch.

In his brief televised remarks, Shinzo Abe vowed to take action, along with other nations against Pyongyang, to deter it from repeated provocations.