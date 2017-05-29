BEIJING:- A knife attacker killed two people and injured 18 in a rampage in southwest China, state media reported, the latest such attack in recent years. The man, aged 30 and believed to be suffering from mental health problems, is in police custody after the assault in Guizhou Province, according to the official Xinhua news agency. All twenty victims were rushed to hospital after the attack, but two later died, said the report. Few other details were available. Knife attacks are not uncommon in China.–AFP