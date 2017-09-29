Somalia’s al Shabaab fighters attacked a military base outside the capital using car bombs and guns, killing 17 soldiers and taking control of the base and a nearby town, the group said, while residents and officials confirmed the incident.

“After morning prayer today, two Mujahideen rammed into Barire military base with suicide car bombs. We killed 17 soldiers and took seven technical vehicles,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Barire is 50 km (30 miles) southwest of Mogadishu.

Ali Nur, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region where Barire is located, confirmed the fighting but gave no more details on casualties.