CHICAGO - Two toddlers were hospitalized in serious condition after a playmate accidentally shot them with a loaded gun at a daycare in the US state of Michigan. Both of the children's conditions were upgraded from critical a day earlier, police said Thursday, as they wrapped up their investigation and planned to meet with prosecutors to consider charges. The accidental shooting took place Wednesday at a private home that functioned as a daycare in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, when a child managed to get a hold of a loaded handgun.