BISHKEK - A landslide swept over part of a village in Kyrgyzstan early Saturday, killing 24 people, including nine children, the emergencies ministry said. The landslide hit the village of Ayu in the Osh region of the mountainous Central Asian country at around 0640 am (0040 GMT) and covered six houses with inhabitants inside, the emergencies ministry said in a statement. "All 24 citizens of Kyrgzystan, nine of them children, died under the landslide in the south of the country," emergencies ministry spokeswoman Elmira Sheripova told AFP.