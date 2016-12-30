BEIJING: China would invest 1.5 billion dollar in HVDC (High Voltage, Direct Current) Transmission Line between Matiari and Lahore.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Beijing on Thursday between Secretary Water and Power Mohammad Younus Dagha and Chairman State Grid of China.

The transmission line will link north-south National Grid with a capacity to transmit 4,000MWs.

The signing ceremony was held in the State Guest House Beijing and witnessed by Federal Ministers and Chief Ministers of Sindh, KP, Balochistan and GB along with the senior Chinese Officials.

It will be the first such high capacity transmission line in Pakistan.