SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, said that the police are using Israeli-type oppressive tactics against political activists in Kashmir.

Yasin Malik, in a statement in Srinagar said,“A police party from Nagbal police station raided the residence of JKLF activist Abdul Rashid and ordered him to court arrest within 24 hours”, KMS reported.

The JKLF Chief vehemently criticized police for issuing warning to Abdul Rashid that in case of failing to court arrest, his house would be vandalized by police and added that “This Policegiri is the Israeli type oppressive tactic”.

“Police are trying to prove themselves more loyal than the king and are unleashing the worst kind of oppression on peaceful political activists which is highly condemnable,” he said.