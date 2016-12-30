SRINAGAR: In held Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while condemning the highhandedness of Indian police said that oppressive measures are the main cause of growing human rights violations in the valley.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar ridiculed the rulers rhetoric for ‘Battle of Ideas’ and said that “these Indian stooges while ignoring human values were parroting about their slogan of so-called development just to befoul media and international community.”

He expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of human rights violations by Indian police and forces, and said that that “these men in uniform were suffering from power of arrogance and forget that youth are sacrificing their lives for the future of Kashmiri people.”

Syed Ali Gilani also slammed the authorities for arresting Tehreek-e-Hurriyet leaders Abdul Ghani Butt and Ghulam Mohiud Din Pandit and placing under house arrest the APHC Secretary General Shabbir Ahmad Shah, immediately after being released from jail after six months on Wednesday, KMS reported.

Syed Ali Gilani said Abdul Ghani Butt being an active political worker was at the forefront of the ongoing uprising and was leading peaceful demonstrations throughout south Kashmir during the past six months. He deplored that police and puppet administration had declared him a wanted offender; his house was ransacked and relatives put behind bars. “When such acts of repression failed to work, these stooges ransacked.