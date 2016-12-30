BEIJING - A Chinese general is being investigated for suspected bribery, the defence ministry said on Thursday, a man connected to the jailed former domestic security chief and one of the most senior incumbent military officials to be targeted for graft.

Military prosecutors had already opened a case into Wang Jianping, a deputy chief of the joint staff department under the powerful Central Military Commission, ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a monthly news briefing. He gave no other details.

It was not possible to reach Wang for comment and unclear if he had been allowed to retain a lawyer.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post said in August Wang had been taken into custody in Chengdu in southwestern Sichuan province, with his wife and secretary also detained.

As head of the 2.3 million-strong armed forces, President Xi Jinping has made his fight against military corruption a top priority.