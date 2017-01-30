Air France has blocked 21 passengers from Muslim countries from traveling to the US because they would have been refused entry under President Donald Trump's new immigration ban.

Air France said in a statement it was informed Saturday by the US government of the new restrictions, and had no choice but to stop the passengers from boarding US-bound flights.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that the 21 people were taken back to their point of departure or otherwise taken care of. She would not provide the passengers' names, nationalities or other details.

Other international airlines have done the same. The passengers were from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the three-month immigration ban: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.