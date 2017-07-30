SRINAGAR: According to Kashmir Media Services, in Held Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the area. The killed have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Abid Magray.

The authorities have suspended Internet services in Pulwama district following the killings.

As the news about the killings spread, people took to streets in Samboora and Tahab and protested the killings. Indian troops resorted to firing to disperse the protesters.