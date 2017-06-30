Hanoi : A prominent Vietnamese blogger known as 'Mother Mushroom' was jailed for 10 years on Thursday, her lawyer said, during a brief trial rights groups decried as "outrageous".

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, whose pen name derives from her daughter's nickname "mushroom", was arrested in October 2016 and later charged with anti-state propaganda over critical Facebook posts about politics and the environment.

Vietnam's one-party state keeps a tight clamp on dissent and routinely jails activists, bloggers and lawyers who speak out against the communist regime.

The 37-year-old blogger faced a maximum of 12 years in prison, and her lawyer said the heavy sentence she received at the closed-door trial was "harsh".

"I am not happy with the result of the trial today," Nguyen Kha Thanh told AFP, adding that Quynh would likely appeal.

AFP was barred from attending the one-day trial in south-central Khanh Hoa province Thursday.