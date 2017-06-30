MOSCOW:- Russia's Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg next week, but no separate meeting is planned, the Kremlin says. "They will meet in any case there, on the sidelines of this summit, but no (separate) meeting is planned at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it would "probably not be right" if Putin and Trump did not talk at the summit in Germany.–Agencies