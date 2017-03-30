NEW DELHI:- A Kenyan woman was attacked Wednesday, Indian police said, in the same northern city where a mob had assaulted African students following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose. The woman was allegedly dragged out of a taxi and repeatedly slapped and kicked by unknown assailants as she returned to her home in Greater Noida, a satellite city outside India’s capital New Delhi.

“She has lodged a formal complaint and alleged that four to five men attacked her. We have launched an investigation,” senior police officer Sujata Singh told AFP.–AFP