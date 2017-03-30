A South Korean court Thursday approved warrant for arrest of ousted leader Park Geun-hye in a corruption scandal that has cost her the presidency and gripped the country.

Park can be held in a cell for up to 20 days while she is investigated on charges including bribery and abuse of presidential power.

Park, 65, became the country's first democratically elected leader to be ousted from office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote on March 10. A presidential election will be held on May 9.