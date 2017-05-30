New Delhi: Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the BJP-led NDA government has found a "permanent solution" to the Kashmir issue, reported Indian media outlet The Economist.

The Indian Minister however ruled out inviting "separatist groups" for talks on Indian Held Kashmir and said whoever wanted to talk "development and peace" was welcome.

"We have come up with a permanent solution to solve Kashmir. The initiative has begun. We are moving forward."

He was replying to a question from Indian media, while talking to a group of journalists on the sidelines of a BJP function to highlight achievements of the three years of the current Indian government.

The Indian Minister, however, refused to elaborate on what kind of solution the BJP government has found for Indian Held Kashmir.

Pressed further if the solution was "political in nature", Rajnath Singh said:"It is too early to discuss it in public. I don't want to discuss it with the media."

Asked about the possibility of talks with Hurriyat leaders, the Minister said the government was ready for talks with all stakeholders "but there would be no invitations to individuals or organisations."