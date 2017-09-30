VIENNA - New restrictions come into force in Austria on Sunday banning the wearing of the full Islamic veil and other items concealing the face in public places and buildings. Exemptions "under certain conditions" include items like clown disguises "at cultural events", work wear such as medical masks, and scarves in cold weather, the government says. The restrictions are aimed at "ensuring the cohesion of society in an open society", it says. Violations will be punished with a fine of up to 150 euros ($177).