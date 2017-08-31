RAMPUR: According to Times of India, Two Indian women carried out a unique heist at a jewelry shop, by releasing a snake into the shop. While the startled owner fled in fear, the women decamped with lakhs in gold jewelry, according to Indian police officials, who have filed an FIR.

The incident took place on August 25. According to the complaint filed by Paritosh Chandiwala, who runs a jewelry showroom in Meston Ganj, two burqa-clad women first released the reptile into his shop.

He tried to get rid of it at first, but in vain, and finally fled to safety. Meanwhile, he alleged, the women entered the establishment and de camped with 13 tolas (approximately 151gms) of gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

Police told TOI, "We have registered an FIR against the two unidentified women." Cops have also asked Chandiwala to produce CCTV footage of the incident.