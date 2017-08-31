BEIJING: Two landslides in rural areas of China have killed 30 people with at least another 12 missing, according to state media reports Wednesday. The death toll from a large landslide that struck a town in southwestern Guizhou province on Monday rose to 23 while a second landslide on Wednesday killed seven people in the northwest of the country. More than 600,000 cubic metres of rock and mud had fallen in the town of Zhangjiawan in Guizhou, and rescue efforts were continuing to find 12 people still missing, the official Xinhua news agency said. - AFP

Separately, seven people were killed and two injured in a landslide that struck a village in Machin county of northwest Qinghai province, Xinhua reported.