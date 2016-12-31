SRINAGAR: The All Partries Hurriyet Conference has strongly condemned the use of PAVA and teargas shells near the residence of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, at Hyderpora in Srinagar of IHK.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the excessive and unnecessary use of dreaded gas caused immense problems for the ailing residents of locality and Syed Ali Gilani also complained chest congestion and severe pain due to continuous coughing.

Condemning the puppet authorities for their inhuman approach, the spokesman said that the yes-men of New Delhi were using the hazardous gases against common masses and felt no shame for their devilish deeds.