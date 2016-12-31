The Chairman of Hurriyet forum in IHK, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that no refugee can get State Subject rights as it is an assault on special status enjoyed by the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that a deliberate and constant attack was being made by RSS-backed PDP-BJP regime to undermine the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and change its demography.

He said, “The basic aim is to ensure Jammu and Kashmir’s integration into India. The conspiracy has been hatched ever since PDP-BJP came into power in occupied Kashmir. The PDP for the sake of chair became more than willing tools to help BJP and RSS to implement this agenda.”

The Mirwaiz said that all attempts ranging from setting up of soldier colonies to implementation of anti-Kashmir industrial policy were aimed at changing the demographic composition of the territory. He said, people’s unprecedented revolt against these designs which led to the killing of more than 100 innocents, blinding and maiming of thousands and detention of tens of thousands of people deserves all praises.

He said the world’s largest democracy didn’t have even regret for its brutal oppression in Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris were aware of the conspiracies hatched against them and would defeat all such designs. Issuing of domicile certificates to West Pakistan Hindu refugees is the first step towards granting them the State Subjects rights, he added.

The Mirwaiz said, “Neither have we ever been nor are we against providing relief and economic assistance to the Hindu refugees but knowing that there is a law in the land since 1924 enacted by the then Maharaja against settlement of non-state subjects and particularly in keeping with the political dispute of Kashmir awaiting final settlement, granting them State Subjects rights will have a direct bearing on the demographics of the region which is precisely why BJP wants to use them.”