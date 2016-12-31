AMMAN: The Specialized Saudi Clinics treated 2,548 Syrian refugee from Zaatari camp in Jordan during their 208th week of functioning.

The pediatric clinic received the largest number of patients: 793; the general medicine clinic received 230 patients, gynecology 198, dermatology and ENT clinics 227 and 125 patients respectively, orthopedic clinic 130 patients, and the cardiology clinic 59 patients.

The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamed Al-Mafalani, said the clinics treated Syrian refugees of all age groups, providing them the necessary medical treatment in an organized manner through specialized medical cadres.

The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign for Syrian refugees, Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan, said the campaign gives priority to the provision of medical services, especially during the winter months, during which the cold weather in the Levant contributes to the spread of many seasonal illnesses.

Patients are given constant medical care and treatment, in addition to other humanitarian assistance.

