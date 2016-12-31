Police are now officially able to hack into your phones and check your browsing history after the Snoopers' Charter came into force yesterday.

The law - officially called the Investigatory Powers Bill - forces electronic data to be stored by app companies for 12 months, which can be subsequently collected by law enforcement.

While critics have cited it as an attack on privacy, the Government believes the charter is essential for combating terrorism and organised crime.

The legislation replaces the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, which several local authorities have been accused of abusing to snoop on people feeding pigeons and failing to clear up dog mess.

The Act was passed by the House of Lords in November, after they backed down on an amendment that would have forced the press to pay court costs for both parties in any case involving allegations of phone or email hacking, even if they were completely spurious.

One peer said it would have 'chilled' journalism and stopped papers writing about figures such as ex-BHS boss Sir Philip Green.

The following day the Lords accepted defeat in what will be seen as a victory for Press freedom.

Aside from the controversy surrounding its morality, the charter's effectiveness has also been questioned, with Virtual Private Network software already being highlighted as a potential way for internet users of getting around it.

Using a VPN means data will be scrambled and protected from the company that provides the connection.

In China VPNs are routinely used by expats to avoid Beijing's rigid control of the internet, which involves blocking news websites like the BBC, anything which might be remotely critical of the Chinese Communist Party, and porn websites.

