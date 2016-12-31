President Xi Jinping has called on political advisors to conscientiously perform their duties in 2017 and give more advice and suggestions on state affairs.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while addressing a New Year gathering held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Xi urged political advisory bodies to perform their functions of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in the deliberation and administration of state affairs.

The president hailed the CPPCC's contributions to the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) this year, the first year of the national economic and social development blueprint for the years up to 2020.

Xi stressed the importance of developing a patriotic united front and system of multi-party cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC in 2017 in order to gather consensus and "positive energy" for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi vowed to support the efforts of Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions in 2017 to develop their economies and improve people's livelihoods.

"We must ensure the practice of 'one country, two systems' is firmly upheld without losing shape or becoming distorted," Xi added.

In his speech, Xi highlighted the 19th CPC National Congress to be held in 2017, calling it a major event in the political life of the Party, the state and people of all ethnic groups.

He also stressed 2017 as an important year for implementing the country's economic and social development blueprint for the 13th Five-Year Plan period, and deepening supply-side structural reform.

Looking back, Xi said, 2016 was a crucial year in the journey of the Chinese nation to great rejuvenation.