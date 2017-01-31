QUEBEC CITY - Gunmen killed at least six people and injured eight more when they opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada on Sunday night.

Here are some of the major attacks perpetrated by gunmen against civilians around the world over the last two years.

Pakistan school raid

December 16, 2014: Taliban insurgents storm an army-run school in Peshawar, killing 154 people, most of them children.

Double Paris shootings

January 7-8, 2015: Gunman Amedy Coulibaly, claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group, kills a policewoman in a Paris suburb before attacking a Jewish supermarket the next day, where he kills four more people. He is killed in a police assault. On January 7, the Al-Qaeda-linked Kouachi brothers kill 12 people at the headquarters of the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly in Paris.

Karachi bus slaughter

May 13, 2015: Gunmen storm a bus in Karachi and kill 45 people who belong to the Ismailis. IS claims the attack, its first in Pakistan.

Charleston church tragedy

June 17, 2015: A white gunman kills nine people at an historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tunisia beach attack

June 26, 2015: Gunmen kill 38 people, including 30 British tourists, at a beach hotel in Sousse, a little more than three months after a similar attack at the Bardo museum in Tunis kills 22 people, including 21 foreign tourists. IS claims both attacks.

Mali hotel siege

November 20, 2015: Gunmen take guests and staff hostage at a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital Bamako, in a siege that leaves at least 20 dead, including 14 foreigners. The attack is later claimed by AQIM, which says it was a joint operation with the Al-Murabitoun group.

San Bernardino bloodbath

December 2, 2015: Syed Farook and his Pakistani wife Tashfeen Malik open fire at a Christmas party in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people. IS hails the attack, but does not claim direct responsibility.

Ivory Coast assault

March 13, 2016: At least 14 civilians and two special forces troops are killed when gunmen storm the Ivorian beach resort of Grand-Bassam. Al-Qaeda’s North African affiliate, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claims responsibility.

Orlando gay bar massacre

June 12, 2016: A gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group opens fire inside a gay bar in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Munich mall rampage

July 22, 2016: David Ali Sonboly - who police say was obsessed with mass murderers including Norwegian right-wing fanatic Anders Behring Breivik - shoots dead nine people at a Munich shopping mall before turning the gun on himself, having spent a year planning the attack.

Istanbul nightclub terror

January 1, 2017: Seventy-five minutes after party-goers ring in the New Year, a gunman opens fire in the Reina nightclub on the banks of the Bosphorus, killing 39 people and injuring at least 65.

Quebec mosque terror

January 29, 2017: Six people died and eight were injured after masked gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a “terrorist attack.”