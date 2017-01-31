ADEN: A US drone strike killed two suspected Al-Qaeda members in southern Yemen on Monday, a day after elite American forces killed 14 suspected militants in a nearby province, a security official said. The unmanned aircraft struck a vehicle in Bayhan district, on the border between Shabwa and Marib provinces, killing two people on board, the official said. On Sunday, elite US forces launched a dawn raid some 60 kilometres northwest of Bayhan, the first major US military operation against militants in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office on January 20. - AFP

At least 14 suspected members of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) were killed in the attack, while one American soldier was killed and four others wounded, the US military said.

A Yemeni provincial official gave a higher toll of 41 presumed militants and 16 civilians killed in the raid, including eight women and eight children.