WASHINGTON : A senior Pakistani official observed that relations with Trump administration would likely to be ended if US puts visa ban on Pakistanis. A possible sanction would result in affecting the US mission of attaining stability in Afghanistan.

Senior fellow for South Asia in International Institute of Strategic Studies, Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, said that Pakistan will also intensify the visa policy for American security and intelligence personnel after this ban.

During an interview, the White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, said that President Donald Trump can move forward to issue additional executive orders expanding the list of Muslim-majority countries whose people are banned from immigrating to the United States.

"Now you can point to other countries that have similar problems, like Pakistan and others. Perhaps, we need to take it further. But for now, immediate steps, pulling the band-aid off, is to do further vetting for people traveling in and out of those countries," the White House official added.