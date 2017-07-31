SRINAGAR: Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Held Kashmir, has welcomed today the statement of outgoing Pakistan High Commissioner, Abdul Basit in which he had said that Pakistan was ready to fulfill the conditions of plebiscite according to the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said that, “Abdul Basit punctuated his pitch for dialogue with his advocacy for self-determination of the Kashmiri populace.”

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved for any real progress,” he added.