RIO DE JANEIRO:- Eduardo Cunha, the once-powerful speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress who spearheaded the impeachment of leftist president Dilma Rousseff, was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in prison for corruption. The sentence, imposed by top anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba, was a landmark for the country’s battle against rampant, high-level graft. Moro, frequently cited as a hero by Brazilians at demonstrations, cited Cunha’s conviction for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion in handing down the sentence of 15 years and four months.–AFP