A big explosion went off in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, It has smashed windows and sent clouds of black smoke spiraling over the center of the city in an area near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

According to sources the explosion took place near the Afghan ministry of culture and information.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident has taken place close to the Zanbaq square in the 10th police district of the city. He said a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives in the area, according to Tolo News.

Houses hundreds of meters away from the blast were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

This is a developing story.