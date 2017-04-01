Islamabad- A boy reportedly committed suicide in the limits of Industrial Area police station here on Friday, said the police.

According to the police, Muhammad Zaman was upset due to some family issues. According to the police, he was a servant at a house in sector I-8/2. He belonged to Haripur. His body was found hanging in the room. The dead body was shifted to PIMS hospital for autopsy, as further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, police and other law-enforcing agencies held 16 suspects during a search operation in the area of sector D-17 of the capital. Around 200 houses were searched and the police also recovered three 9-mm pistols, three 12-bore guns, two 30-bore pistols and a kalashinkov. The suspects have been shifted to the Tarnol police station for further interrogation.