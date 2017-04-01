Islamabad-Roots Millennium Schools’ Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad organised an opening ceremony of the “Millennial Olympiad 2017” Friday. A three days’ mega event was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad His Excellency Tarik Ahsan.

Olympiad is a platform that allows young Millennials to prove their mettle within various domains of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

The Opening Ceremony was presided over by the honorable High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan. High Commissioner pronounced the aim of the Millennial Olympiad 2017 is to inspire youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty, dignity, harmony and prosperity for all. During his respected address, the High Commissioner appreciated the initiative of the students and encouraged the youth of Pakistan to become the agents of change through engagement in student initiatives on national and international forums.

The ceremony also included speech by the Olympiad President Usama Haroon, who enthusiastically explained the three-day event. Students presented brilliant performances.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq stressed upon the significance of youth for their ideas, initiative and implementations. He encouraged the school environment to continue their ever-expansive support for the personal and professional development of the leaders of tomorrow, as his fiercely motivating speech enhanced the students’ spirit of patriotism and nationalism.