Islamabad-The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) employees on Friday held a protest against non-implementation of court’s decision regarding revision of Basic Pay Scale (BPS) of the staff.

More than two hundred employees of the department from all across the country gathered near China Chowk for implementation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision regarding revision of grades of the department employees.

Protestors with black bands on their arms chanted slogans for early implementation of the decision and also vowed to prolong the protest until their demand is met.

The NCHD is a department working under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with around 3000 employees.

It NCHD has 101 Human Development Support Units which are providing basic education and healthcare to communities across the country.

The IHC on 17-12-205 had ordered correction of discriminative, anomalies with regard to NCHD grade equivalence with Basic Education Community Schools (BECS).

As an outcome of the comparative exercise carried out between departments of NCHD and BECS, NCHD prepared a revised proposal as per order of IHC.

However, the ministry didn’t implement the decision and Employees Association NCHD went in contempt of court which again issued orders for the implementation on the decision.

The ministry in last month issued the notification regarding revision of NCHD employees’ grade.

“In pursuance of the Honourable Islamabad High Court, Islamabad’s order dated 31st January in Contempt Petition to non-compliance with the order passed by IHC and subsequently NOC issued by Establishment Division vide order dated 14th Febeurary,2017 the following positions of NCHD Islamabad are revised with immediate effect,” states notification.

Total number of employees whose grade was revised was 2943 as per notification.

Five positions of BS-19, 72 of BS-18,309 of BS17, 1770 of BS-16, 133 posts of BS-14, 11 of BS-09, 69 of BS-07, 278 of BS-04, 296 of BS-04 for security guards were revised as per notification.

Talking to The Nation, representative Employees Association NCHD Bahadur Ali Burgi said that these employees were hired in previous government.

“Though previous government regularised us, it didn’t give proper pay scale,” he said. The association sought help of the IHC for the scales and succeeded in getting decision in its favour.

“The ministry however didn’t implement the decision and association again reached the court for contempt which again issued order for the compliance,” he said. Bahadur Ali said that though the ministry issued the notification, it did not issue letters in this regarding up till now.

Later on, the ministry officials held negotiations with the protesters and sought one week time for issuance of revised letters.