Rawalpindi-

Security forces have arrested nine suspects, including a notorious gangster, during a search operation in different parts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

Sources told The Nation that a joint search operation was conducted by personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and intelligence agencies under Operation Radul Fasaad in the areas of Peoples Colony and Haji Muhallah. They said that nine suspects, including a notorious gangster

Arshad Zaman alias Arshad Langra, have been arrested during the operation. Arshad Langra was netted by security forces from his home in the precinct of Police Station Race Course. He was handed over to police for interrogation. Arms and ammunition were also seized from the hide out of the gangster, sources said.

During the search operation, they said, the LEAs checked 240 houses and 25 shops and also recovered 7 pistols of 30 bore with 10 magazines, 1 SMG with 4 magazines and 85 rounds, 1 pistol of 9mm with 2 magazines and 23 bullets, 1 revolver, 1 rifle of 12 bore, 2 bottles of wines and Kalashnikov.

A top ranking officer of a security department told The Nation that Arshad Langra was involved in a series of crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, land grabbing, dacoity to kidnapping. As many as 100 cases have been registered against him with police stations Race Course, RA Bazaar, Airport, Naseerabad and several other police stations in Islamabad.

SHO PS Race Course told media that Arshad Langra was wanted by police since long. He said Langra was also declared an absconder by court in more than nine cases. He said police would produce the gangster before a court of law to obtain his physical remand.