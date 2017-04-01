Rawalpindi-A passenger on board a Rawalpindi bound train sustained injury when some unknown people pelted the train with stones on Thursday night at Chaklala.

Sources informed The Nation on Friday that the injured passenger was moved to the District Headquarters (DHQ) for medical treatment where he was identified as Khalid.

According to sources, a Rawalpindi bound Railcar (103 UP) that left Lahore at 4:30pm was pelted with stones at Chaklala Station.

They said that windowpanes of the economy class boggy damaged and a passenger was also injured. They said the Railway Police on getting information reached the site and inspected the train.

An official of Railway Police Station, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

He said according to initial investigation it was suggested that children of nearby colonies pelted the train with stones damaging its boggy and injuring a passenger. He said it was not happened for the first time as earlier many times children pelted the trains with stones.

He said the occurrence of incident was mentioned in daily crime register while further investigation was on. “The condition of the injured passenger is stable now and he has been discharged after providing medical treatment,” a doctor told The Nation.