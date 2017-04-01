Rawalpindi-A three-day Potohar Art and Literature Festival concluded at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Friday with the objective to create healthy literary activities in the University.

Professor Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, was the chief guest while MPA Zaib-un-Nisa, MPA Tehseen Fawad and MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada were the guests of honour. Faculty members and a large number of students were also present. Bilingual declamation, photography, calligraphy, documentary, sketching, mushaira, Three Leg Race, Chatti Race, Bait Bazi competitions and cultural presentations were held at the last day of festival.

Food festival was also held at the university campus. Different stalls of Pakistani food, music, formal and casual dresses and jewelry were the main features of the festival.

Girls were keenly interested in stalls of palmistry. Stalls of barbeque, clothes, henna and other household items were especially set up for girls.

Professor Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad said that the youth are future of Pakistan and the university administration is taking revolutionary steps for improvement of education facilities at the campus. The Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of such competitions for the promotion of healthy activities and said these activities were of a dire need of the day and essential for inculcating the sense of responsibility, discipline, obedience and punctuality in students. He hoped that such activities would be continued at all level in future as well.

He also presented souvenirs to the judges. MPA Zaib-un-Nisa, MPA Tehseen Fawad and MPA Lubna Rehan Pirzada appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR for organising such festivals to provide a unique opportunity to students to exhibit their talent in extracurricular activities.

They applauded the brilliant performance of the students and said that the involvement of students in co-curricular activities help them build their confidence, personality and character. In bilingual declamation contest more than forty students participated.

English contest, Anas Munir and Shehar Bano of Biochemistry Department secured first and second positions while Waseem Baloch of Food Nutrition Department obtained third positions.

Saad Hamza of Attock Campus, Syeda Warda Zehra of Food Nutrition Department stood first and second positions respectively and Usama Iqbal of Information Technology Institute got third position in Urdu declamation contest.

In Three Leg Race (girls) Sehrish & Anoshi of Agriculture Faculty got first position while Ramla & Hira of Management Institute and Ummara and Rimsha of Information Technology Institute got second and third positions, respectively. Sughra Ali a student of Animal Sciences Faculty and Zahra Anam of Basic Sciences Faculty stood first and second in Chatti Race.

In Mushaira, Syed Warda Rizvi, Syed Ali Sherazi and Haseeb Abbas secured first, second and third positions, respectively. Bait Bazi was won by Huzaifa group while Luqman group secured second position.

Doucmentry compettion was won by Haris lodhi, Bilal Asmat and Mudasir Shah secured second and third positions. In calligraphy Hira Munir of Bio chemistry stood first, Sabina Marium of Management Sciences and Maimona Urooj of Attock Campus got second and third positions. Photography competition was won by Haris Latif while Arslan Khattak and Shahrukh got second and third positions. Arshi Batool and Noor-ul-Ain of Food and Nutrition Department got first and second positions while Alvina Zaffar of Bio Chemsitry got third position.