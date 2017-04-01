Islamabad - US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale Friday said that the US-Pakistan Women’s Council was a model of assistance that mobilised female talent.

The US envoy met with over 60 Pakistani women entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and capacity-building organisations at the US embassy for a Supply Chain Diversity Expo hosted by the US Pakistan Women’s Council and Women’s Entrepreneurial Center of Resources, Education, Access, and Training for Economic Empowerment Pakistan known as WECREATE.

Ambassador Hale congratulated the entrepreneurs on starting businesses and urged them to continue to inspire others with their creativity and determination.

He also recognised WECREATE/Pakistan and USPWC Corporate Member Companies, including Proctor and Gamble, The Resource Group, Engro, PepsiCo, General Electric, Citibank and The Coca-Cola Company for providing women-owned businesses the opportunity to market their products and services to industry leaders.

Ambassador Hale said the US-Pakistan Women’s Council builds international economic ties, and promotes economic growth and social stability, “all of which benefit both Pakistan and America.”

Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo briefed the entrepreneurs on their procurement processes and offered to help interested female suppliers connect with relevant procurement teams in their companies.

During this session, Procter & Gamble’s Communication Manager, Claudia Manuel, said: “When Pakistani women succeed, we all win.”

USPWC intends to facilitate continuing connections through its networking platform and working with TRG to host a second supply chain diversity event in Karachi later this year.

Women entrepreneurs attending the event had received training at WECREATE/Pakistan, and the Lahore University of Management Sciences through the US Embassy-supported Pakistan Women Entrepreneur Program managed in partnership with American University.

Participants from the World Bank’s WomenX entrepreneurship training programme, conducted with the advisory firm Enclude at the Government College University, also took part in the event.

The Expo is the second in a series of events planned under the USPWC supply chain diversity initiative, which aims to help women-owned businesses access sustainable markets by linking them with corporate procurement representatives. The first of these events occurred in April 2016 at Packages Limited in Lahore.