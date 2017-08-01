Islamabad-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2017, where girls clinched most positions.

Federal Secretary Education Shoaib Mir, while addressing the ceremony, said that the youth is our national asset and a bright future.

He appreciated the commendable efforts of FBISE for achieving the success by following the vision of Prime Minister’s Youth Development Program.

He also congratulated the position holders, successful students, parents, and teachers while advising the failures to work hard for a bright future. MNA Rawalpindi Malik Abrar speaking on the occasion congratulated the winning students and urged them to work hard for a better future of the country. Earlier, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram, in his welcome address, congratulated the successful students and their parents. FBISE student facilitation system has been upgraded with modern technologies, he added.

According to the details of the results, a total of 57,179 students participated in the examination, out of which 42,463 students passed the exams and the ratio of successful students was 74.26 per cent.