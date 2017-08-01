16 outlaws held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws including three bootleggers from various areas of the city and recovered 102 wine bottles, 25 litre alcohol, heroin and looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam from CIA police along with team nabbed Shakeel Masih and recovered 102 wine bottles from him. Four other accused identified as Afzaal, Zubair, Umer and Habib were held for having stolen batteries.

ASI Aashiq Hussain from Bhara Kau police arrested Ifran Masih and recovered 25-litre liquor from him. ASI Muhammad Saleem from Ramana police along with team nabbed Saba, Idrees, Humera, Roman, Kalsoom, Waleed Khan, Aashiq, Afzal and Samar Abrar for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.–APP

Illegal tax collection goes unchecked in capital UCs

Islamabad: Illegal tax is being allegedly collected in several Union Councils located in Islamabad, while the authorities have failed to stop this practice.

According to media reports owing to non settlement of the tax collection issue between Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Union Councils, tax is being collected illegally in some of UCs. MCI is likely to take strict action against UCs and is considering seeking assistance from Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

According to sources, several UCs have collected tax worth millions rupees in violation of Local bodies schedule four Act upon which MCI have several reservations. An official on condition of anonymity said that MCI issued notification for postponement of tax collection campaign, while several UCs have dumped the notification and orders and are continuing their tax collection drive.–Online

24 power pilferers held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Monday apprehended 24 electricity thieves from its various circles of the company during raids. The IESCO spokesman told APP that some 13 culprits were caught red handed from Islamabad, 10 from Attock and one from Jhelum circles.

The culprits were involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by breaking security strip of the meter. He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.–APP

Two women ‘kidnapped’

from capital

ISLAMABAD: Two women were kidnapped in separate incidents in different areas here on Monday.

One woman’s husband Muhammad Raftaj lodged a complaint in Nilore police station that Umair Ali and Faizan Khan allegedly kidnapped his wife.

The second woman was kidnapped from VIP phase of Ghori town, in the area of Koral police station.

Buland Khan told the police that Mukhtiar Hussain, Muhammad Aslam and Naem Abbas were involved in the kidnapping.–INP

Two brothers drown in lake

Rawalpindi (Online) - At least two brothers died of drowning in a lake within the Gujar Khan Police jurisdiction.

A family had gone to Chatar Park for picnic purpose when two brothers Awais and Sheroz died of drowning in a nearby lake. According to police, one brother tried to save other brother but he also drowned.

The bodies were pulled-out and shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation.

Woman dies in road mishap

Rawalpindi (Online) - A female was allegedly killed while her daughter and grandson were injured in a road mishap within the jurisdiction of Airport police.

According to media reports, victim along with her daughter and grandson was crossing the road at Airport road when a speedy vehicle hit with them. As a result (S*) died on the spot while her daughter and grandson suffered injuries that were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.