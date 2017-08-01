Rawalpindi-An extensive and comprehensive infection control program has been introduced in the three teaching hospitals of the city.

The program was introduced in the three government-run hospitals by Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) and Chief Executive of Allied Hospital (AHs) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, a spokesperson of varsity said on Monday.

The others who assisted the VC in this program included Chief Microbiologist Prof Dr Naheem Akhter and a team of experts to control, prevent, and offered efficient management for the hospitals acquired infections (HAIs) in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, he said.

He told that the program consisted of surveillance and inspection. To ensure proper working of the program, various teams of experts in each of the hospitals have been constituted on internationally recommended models with further improvisation for suiting the special needs of the setups, he added.

“The teams are responsible for not only conducting the inspections and testing of all areas of patient care in a carefully designed systematic way but also offer recommendations that may ensure better patient care and infection control in a ward etc, as well as notify the hospital administration in case any shortcoming is noted,” the spokesman mentioned.

It has also been made mandatory for doctors and paramedical staff working in the AHs to undergo HAI Control Training Workshops that are being conducted routinely at the hospitals. The teams of experts are also responsible to conduct awareness sessions for the patients and their attendants about basic practices that can save them from HAIs.

To ensure that the HAI Control Program functions smoothly and efficiently; fulfilling its intended purpose, the RMU VC Prof Muhammad Umar is taking keen interest in directly supervising and supporting the working of all the teams, and overall state of affairs in the AHs has already started to look much better with this respect, he informed.

Sharing further details, he said hospital acquired infections are the one that a patient acquires during his stay at the hospital, from the hospital.

These have remained a menace in hospitals around the world even in developed countries and especially in the 3rd world countries adding huge burden to their struggling economy and society due to prolonged hospital stays, mortalities and disabilities.

He said, “It is encouraging to see the commendable efforts of controlling and preventing the HAIs at the root level, as being put in by the VC RMU Prof Muhammad Umar and his team in an organised and effective manner to not only improve the quality of life of the patients but also to reduce the additional and preventable financial burden on our country’s resources, which already struggles to provide sufficient healthcare facilities to its population; due to the prolonged hospital stays due HAIs and the consequences thereof.”