Islamabad-President Mamnoon Hussain has expressed grave concern over the increase in number of tuberculosis cases across the country and said that sustained and concerted efforts are required to eradicate such fatal diseases from the country.

The President stated this while talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Health Network, Dr Abdul Bari who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Monday.

CEO Indus Health Network Dr Abdul Bari apprised the President that Pakistan is ranked fifth in the world in terms of number of TB patients. He said that there are around 0.3 million patients of tuberculosis in Pakistan and 10,000 new TB cases were being reported every year. He further informed the President that his organization is going to launch Zero TB Campaign which will be launched during this month from Karachi.

The president underlined that in a developing country like Pakistan, apart from government, social sector has to play a major role in the provision of state of the art healthcare facilities to the masses. He added that organizations like Indus Health Network are rendering commendable services in this regard.

The president assured Dr Abdul Bari of his continuous support and patronage.

The president called for partnership and collaboration between government, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, community based organizations and all other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against fatal diseases like tuberculosis.

He also expressed the confidence that with our renewed commitment and collective efforts, TB will cease to be a major public health hazard in near future.