Islamabad-In continuation of its efforts to bring students from the underprivileged areas into the mainstream of education, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has initiated a coaching program for the intermediate students from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan.

The program is aimed at preparing the pre-engineering and pre-medical students of these areas for the upcoming NUST Entry Test (NET) and, hence, enabling them to compete with their counterparts from the other provinces. In the first stage of this program, as many as 100 students each from FATA and Balochistan have been selected for the ongoing eight-weeklong coaching classes at College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, NUST, has been engaged for the coaching of students from FATA.

and Garrison Degree College, Quetta. A NUST team comprising four faculty members has been detailed to Quetta for teaching the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and English. While the College of EME faculty