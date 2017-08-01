Islamabad-Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has invited theatre groups from all over the country to participate in National Theatre Festival 2017 to avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level.

The festival is being held at PNCA Auditorium Islamabad in connection with the 70 years of Pakistan Independence day celebrations.

An official of PNCA told APP that the objective of the festival was to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a national platform to the leading theatre groups in the country.

“PNCA invited Theatre Groups from all over the country to participate in the said festival and avail a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share their ideas with likeminded theatre enthusiasts,” he said.

He said that entries to the festival are warmly welcomed from theatre groups from all over the country. Following are the rules and regulations for the National Theatre Festival 2017.

He said that PNCA would pay an amount of Rs 1,50,000 as a production cost, adding that the number of participants of each group will not exceed 12, including the Director/ Producer/ Actors/ Technicians etc. PNCA will provide boarding and lodging for 2 nights (Maximum) to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 6 nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Baluchistan, Southern Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan for the 12 members of each group.

PNCA will provide the facility of set Designer, Stagehands, electricians, carpenters to every group.

PNCA will also provide all available light and sound facilities with technical staff to each group. Meanwhile, a 32-member cultural troupe led by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah on Monday returned from China. The troupe comprised folk singers, dancers and traditional music instrumentalists from all parts of the country performed at four different places in Xinjiang, China.

The troupe artists included sitar player Aamir Hussain, table player Muhammad Ajmal, flutist Salman Adil, rabab player Ghulabkhel, violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed, Kathak dancer Adnan Jehangir. The folk dance performers of the National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi was the main attraction of the cultural troupe. The National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) were performed various dances including Kalash valley dance, Leva, Kashmiri, classical, Kathak, Sindhi jhoomar, Khattak, bhangra, dhol and ‘Aaj Rang Hae’ of Ameer Khusro.