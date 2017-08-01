Islamabad-The members of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Monday boycotted the session to record their protest against Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO) of MCI.

The meeting was called to be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre to revise property tax, water charges, conservancy charges and revision of various tax notifications. However, the session was adjourned due to quorum. All the three deputy mayors belonging to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N); Zeeshan Naqvi, Rifat Javed and Azam Khan had been leading a campaign against CMO since long. They repeatedly asked the mayor to remove Asad Mahboob Kiani from the post, said the sources in the CDA. They were of the view that the officer did nothing for the local bodies’ institution rather damaged it through his policies.

According to the sources, all the three mayors held a meeting with chairmen union councils and the members on Sunday to chalk out a strategy against the officer. They decided to boycott MCI session to increase pressure on the mayor for Kiani’s removal.

According to the sources, the members would soon meet the mayor on the issue. It is to mention here that Asad Mahboob Kiani is holding three posts simultaneously which is also a source of mismanagement and inefficiency in the CDA and MCI. Interestingly, he is holding two posts in CDA while one at MCI. He has the charge of Member Planning and Member Engineering as well. According to the sources, the public representatives are also planning road protest in the second phase of their campaign if their demand is not met.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz reviewed the progress of One-Window Operation Directorate. During a meeting, the Mayor was briefed that 148 transfer cases were processed and completed during the month of June, 2017 and generated handsome revenue amounting to Rs6.2 million in this regard.