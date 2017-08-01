Islamabad-The downfalls of high sugar consumption are not limited to poor dental health and weight gain; a new study finds that eating too much sugar may also increase men’s long-term risk of mental health disorders.

Consuming too much sugar can increase the risk of numerous health problems, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay.

Previous studies have also indicated that there may be a link between high sugar intake and increased risk of depression, though Knüppel and team note that researchers have suggested that this association may be down to “reverse causation.”

“Reverse causation refers, in this context, to the possibility that a mood disorder may lead to higher sugar intake, so that the diet-mental health association is wholly or partly the result of poor mental health rather than of high sugar intake,” the authors explain.

For this latest research, the team set out to gain a better understanding of whether sugar consumption might influence the development of mental health disorders.

Knüppel and colleagues analysed data from the Whitehall Study II, including 10,308 participants (66.9 percent of whom were men) who were aged between 35 and 55 years during the first phase of the study.

However, this association diminished once sociodemographic and other dietary and health factors were considered.

Interestingly, the team also found that sugar intake among men and women with mental health disorders was no higher than that of men and women without mental health disorders. This thwarts the theory that the link between high sugar intake and greater risk of mental health disorders is down to reverse causation.

Based on their findings, Knüppel and team believe that we should move away from eating sugary foods as a means to boost mood, as it may do more harm than good.

“Sweet food has been found to induce positive feelings in the short-term. People experiencing low mood may eat sugary foods in the hope of alleviating negative feelings. Our study suggests a high intake of sugary foods is more likely to have the opposite effect on mental health in the long-term.”

Meanwhile, a stressful childhood lined with destabilizing experiences - such as having divorced parents, being exposed to crime, or moving house frequently - leads to habits that could predict adult obesity, a new study finds.

LHT signals two kinds of life-history strategies: faster life-history strategies and slower life-history strategies. Faster life-history strategies are marked by the search for immediate gratification, such as having more sexual partners in early life, having more children earlier, and exhibiting a generally impulsive behaviour.

According to LHT, people with faster life-history strategies are likely to have had unstable childhoods, in which they were exposed to privations of one kind or another.

This is why, later in life, they are prone to favour “living in the moment,” without adequately planning for the future.

“Experiencing an unpredictable environment in childhood sensitizes people to the idea that it’s difficult to plan for the future because if you don’t know what’s around the next corner, you live for the now. They end up focusing on short-term rather than long-term goals and they’re not good at delaying gratification.”

Dr Maner and his colleagues looked at how lack of stability in childhood can be a predictor of behaviours that lead to obesity in adulthood. The study found a direct link between fast life-history strategies and eating habits that can lead to obesity. The researchers observed that people with more instinct-driven life choices were much likelier to eat even when they were not hungry.

“If you don’t know where the next meal is coming from, it would make sense to eat what you can now. But people with a slow-life-history strategy [...] are inclined to listen to their body and eat based on their current needs,” says Dr Maner. This is why the study is important, in the researchers’ view: it allows people to identify the root of their bad dietary practices, and it may educate parents on how best to adapt their behaviour to ensure their children’s well-being later in life. “Our research suggests it’s not just about reducing stress, it’s more about creating structure and predictability for children,” explains Dr Maner.

“Routines teach children to have expectations that, when met, result in a sense of certainty and structure. Theoretically, that feeling of predictability instils a slower-life-history strategy, which may reduce obesity in adulthood.”