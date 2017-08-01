Rawalpindi-A man opened firing at two women in Takal Village of Kallar Syedan when they tried to stop him from concreting the front of his house, police said on Monday.

The killer who was identified as Zulfiqar managed to escape from the scene while police started investigation after filing murder case against him.

The two deceased women have been identified as Safia Begum and her daughter-in-law Halima Sadia.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan Sheikh Qasim, Zulfiqar was carpeting the front of the road with concrete early in the morning when Safia Begum tried to stop him.

On this, SHO said, Zulfiqar went inside his house, took out a rifle of 12-bore and reached on his rooftop from where he opened firing at the woman. In result, she along with her daughter-in-law Halima Sadia sustained critical injuries. However, Safia died on the spot while Halima was rushed to THQ Kallar Syedan for medical treatment.

“Both the killer and victim ladies are cousins and living in the adjacent houses,” he said. After committing the crime, the killer fled while police filed murder case against him on application of Sakhawat Hussain, the husband of the maimed Halima. SHO vowed to arrest the killer soon.

On the other hand, a police officer of Rawalpindi police while two other officers sustained injuries when their speeding car smashed into a Motorway Police Patrolling car at Salt Mines area on Motorway.

The victims were shifted to DHQ Chakwal by Rescue 1122 and FWO Rescue teams.

According to details, a speeding car number LE-6643 being driven by ASI Tanvir was coming from Lahore when it collided with a Motorway Police Patrolling car (IDP-3219) at Salt Mines area on Motorway.

Resultantly, ASI Tanvir died on the spot while two others ASI Ibrar and ASI Nazar Abbas sustained critical injuries. All the three police officers were posted at Police Station (PS) New Town, said Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town SI Qaiser, when contacted. He said a police team went to DHQ Chakwal to inquire about the health of injured to receive dead body of ASI Tanvir. He said the police officers went Lahore to submit some samples in Forensic Lahore and met with tragic accident upon returning from Lahore.