islamabad - The concerned authorities have expressed apprehensions over the garbage dumps in and around the Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIAP), Islamabad, The Nation has learnt.

A survey was conducted on January 12, 2017 inside the airport and around BBIAP Islamabad to assess the environmental conditions within the airport control services area.

The survey team was comprised Afzal Hayat, Environment Control Officer and Shujah Ahmed Khan, Airside Inspector. The team observed that approach path/funnel area of runway-30 was well maintained by the concerned agencies i.e. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company as well as by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Islamabad.

It further observed that the collection as well as disposal of airlines’ waste within the airport premises is being maintained as per laid down procedures. However, the team found a huge garbage dump near Rahimabad Bridge as well as Dhoke Kashmirian which fall within the territorial jurisdiction of Chaklala Cantonment Board. It also observed a large garbage dump along the newly-constructed wall along the Ghazi Colony and the same also falls within the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Board.

According to a letter written by the Airport authorities to the concerned quarters, the consistent monitoring/checks had visibly improved the situation and should be maintained for lasting effect. The concerned quarters have been requested to do the needful to achieve the set target viz-a-viz sanitation and cleanliness.