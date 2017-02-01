islamabad - Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) on Tuesday announced that the ministry will receive two mobile libraries from USAID for the school children of the city.

The representatives of USAID and International Rescue Committee called on the Minister of State for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and provided him details about the status of Pakistan Reading Project (PRP) which is functional in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The USAID funded PRP is a 5-year, $160 million project with the objective to support the provincial and regional departments of education throughout Pakistan to improve reading skills of 1.3 million children in grades one and two.

The main objectives of the project included improving classroom learning environment for reading, developing and expanding policies and systems for reading and community-based support for reading in Pakistan.

The project managers develop activities to improve classroom learning with an explicit focus on reading and design professional development opportunities in reading for managers and teachers.

During the meeting, the minister said that the PRP will help enhance the vocabulary, knowledge and confidence of the students at a very young age by enhancing their access to new and useful reading material.

“Development partners should come forward to provide useful reading material and latest learning and educational gadgets to the libraries of public schools which would help in enhancing the exposure of the students,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister said that the special education institutions of Islamabad will also be provided with special reading material to cater to the requirements of special children.

The minister also discussed development of policy and strategies that promote an enriched culture of reading in schools, libraries and communities.

Dr Tariq said that under the Prime Minister Education Reform Program, CADD has prepared a holistic training calendar for government teachers in Islamabad.

He said that training of teachers will be very effective in improving the quality of public sector education in the city.